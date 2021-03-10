Woman found dead in Auckland's Pukekohe named as homicide investigation continues

The woman found dead on Wednesday at a Pukekohe property in Auckland's south has been named.

She was 29-year-old Toakase Finau of Māngere, police said.

Police found Finau at the McNally Road property while carrying out a bail check. Another man was also found at the property with critical injuries.

The man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the homicide investigation into the incident continues.

“Our team is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Toakase's death and we are providing her whānau with the support we can at this difficult time,” police said.

Police aren’t currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death. Their scene examination continues at the property.