Woman found dead in Auckland stormwater drain

A woman was found dead in a stormwater drain in South Auckland this afternoon, sparking a police investigation.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Counties Manukau Police say emergency services were called to Favona in Mangere at 4.40pm after a woman was found in the drain.

When police attended, it was discovered the woman was deceased.

Police say while inquiries will continue into the circumstances of her death, they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.