Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in South Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

The woman's body was found in a "non-residential property" in Manurewa at about 4.30pm, police say.

One ambulance and a staff manager were called to the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Inquiries are now underway to identify the woman and the circumstances of her death.