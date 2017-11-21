 

Woman forced to hand over money after having car cut off by two men during scary Hamilton confrontation

A woman who had just been to an ATM was forced to hand over a sum of money after her car was cut off and she was forced to pull over, Hamilton police say.

Police car generic.

The woman had withdrawn cash from an ANZ machine on Whatawhata Road around 2.45pm on Monday.

She was driving along Primrose St when she was forced to stop by a silver vehicle similar to a Mitsubishi Legnum or Subaru station wagon.

The vehicle was described as "untidy in appearance", with roof racks and possibly tinted windows.

Two men, thought to be Maori or Pacific Islander around 20 years old, were inside.

The front seat passenger, wearing dark coloured clothing, got out, approached the victim and demanded money.

After getting a sum of money, he ran down a driveway, while the driver drove off towards Massey St, leaving the victim shaken but not hurt.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information to identify the men or the silver vehicle.

