Woman who was first person accused of escaping quarantine hotel named in court

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The 43-year-old woman who escaped from isolation at the Pullman Hotel has appeared at Auckland District Court today.

Authorites say Suzanne Derrett left the Auckland CBD hotel during the early evening hours Saturday 4 July and was absent for almost two hours. She’d earlier tested negative for Covid-19.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb earlier said the woman escaped on foot shortly before 6.20pm. She was found at 8pm a few blocks away on Anzac Avenue.

Five police officers who came into contact with the woman had to be tested for the virus and isolate.

The woman travelled from Brisbane on June 27 and was travelling alone.

Mr Webb said he recognised managed isolation could be stressful for people.

“However, wilfully leaving our facilities cannot and will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

She’s been remanded on bail and will reappear in the Auckland District Court on July 27.

