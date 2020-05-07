Woman who was fired while on holiday awarded $15,000

A woman has been awarded $15,000 by the Employment Relations Authority after being dismissed from her job while returning to New Zealand from a holiday.

Source: istock.com

Michelle Bradley worked at Hoof Camp Saddlery in Whakatāne, selling equestrian related products when she was dismissed on 1 August last year.

The Authority says Bradley was at Singapore Airport returning from England, when she was told that she had lost her job.

Hoof Camp director Kathryn Cook argued that Bradley was a casual worker and had performance issues.

But the Authority found that it was only after Cook terminated the employment that she raised the performance issues.