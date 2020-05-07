TODAY |

Woman who was fired while on holiday awarded $15,000

Source: 

A woman has been awarded $15,000 by the Employment Relations Authority after being dismissed from her job while returning to New Zealand from a holiday.

Source: istock.com

Michelle Bradley worked at Hoof Camp Saddlery in Whakatāne, selling equestrian related products when she was dismissed on 1 August last year.

The Authority says Bradley was at Singapore Airport returning from England, when she was told that she had lost her job.

Hoof Camp director Kathryn Cook argued that Bradley was a casual worker and had performance issues.

But the Authority found that it was only after Cook terminated the employment that she raised the performance issues.

It also ruled that Bradley was a permanent part-time employee.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead after car crashes into river north of Auckland
2
Netsafe study of online behaviour reveals big jump in revenge porn, physical threats during lockdown period
3
'We're building houses for rich folk' - Economist says NZ is building the wrong types of property
4
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
5
House shot at yesterday in Auckland's Ōtara, the fifth incident in two days
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after car crashes into river north of Auckland
01:28

'We’ve got to see the whole ecosystem' - New Police Minister wants holistic view in tackling family violence

Benefits for migrant workers to match standard dole rate
01:07

Netsafe study of online behaviour reveals big jump in revenge porn, physical threats during lockdown period