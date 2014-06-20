Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward

A woman has found a bag of methamphetamine in a corridor of the children's ward at Whangarei Hospital.

Methamphetamine in plastic bag (file). Source: Supplied

The woman, who is staying in the hospital with her sick baby, handed the drug in to security and laid a formal complaint with hospital management, her partner told the Northern Advocate.

The bag was found three days ago, the woman's partner Allan Trow said.

''Kids run up and down those wards. What if one of them picked up that bag up and swallowed its contents? It could kill them,'' he said.

''What kind of people take P into a children's ward in a hospital? If you're going to do that stuff, leave it at home.''

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) told the Advocate a complaint had been received by mail and would be investigated, though they could not confirm whether police would become involved.

Trow said the discovery of the drug was just one safety and security risk that he and his partner had experienced in the children's ward.

He said there were few checks on who or how many people were being let in as staff operated the buzz-in system from the nurses' desk.