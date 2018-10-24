Woman filmed dancing on Auckland Harbour Bridge charged

Police have charged a woman after she was filmed dancing on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident is believed to have taken place some weeks ago, but was brought to police attention yesterday.

A 36-year-old woman was identified in the video and has been charged for being a pedestrian on a motorway with a $250 infringement.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb says the woman's actions were very dangerous.

"Stopping a vehicle on the motorway without good cause, not to mention exiting the vehicle, puts yourself at risk, and if a crash were to occur, you risk harming others as well.