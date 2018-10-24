TODAY |

Woman filmed dancing on Auckland Harbour Bridge charged

Police have charged a woman after she was filmed dancing on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The incident is believed to have taken place some weeks ago, but was brought to police attention yesterday.

A 36-year-old woman was identified in the video and has been charged for being a pedestrian on a motorway with a $250 infringement.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb says the woman's actions were very dangerous.

"Stopping a vehicle on the motorway without good cause, not to mention exiting the vehicle, puts yourself at risk, and if a crash were to occur, you risk harming others as well.

"Our job is to ensure all road users are safe, and dangerous behaviour like this will be held to account wherever possible."

