 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman fights to keep her children from social services

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A mother who had three children taken by social services has opened up about her struggles when she fell pregnant and her fear that they would take her new baby.

Manaia kept her pregnancy quiet out of fear of the subsequent child legislation.

Manaia kept her pregnancy quiet out of fear of the subsequent child legislation.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Under current laws, parents who have a child removed from their care will be assessed by the state if they get pregnant again, and that baby can be taken too.

But the 39-year-old - who wants to be known as Manaia - says she is no longer with her violent partner and it is not fair that her unborn baby has been targeted.

Manaia is now raising the toddler, but said her role as a mum came under serious threat two years ago.

She said her partner at the time - who was in and out of jail - was so violent police were called to their home 40 times in six months.

On a Friday afternoon in March, her three sons aged 1, 2 and 5, were uplifted by social services.

"My son, he was outside playing and he goes 'Mum, the police are here', and I knew straight away. I grabbed my little one and just held him.

She said she saw the police walking around the back, coming in the door and they said: "We're here to take the children, it is unsafe for them here."

"I was just holding him, screaming."

Just months later, she found out she was pregnant and had been in the early stages of pregnancy when her children were taken.

She kept it quiet out of fear of the subsequent child legislation.

"But they found out I was pregnant and she said, ya know, 'we are going to take baby'. And I am like, why? I am not with the dad.

"I did not understand how they could take baby when I was not with the dad. I do not think it is fair. Those other children were taken because they were in that situation."

Oranga Tamariki said subsequent child legislation determined whether a child could suffer the same harm that a previous child did in the parent's care.

The legislation was introduced in 2016.

Northland lawyer La-Verne King said many parents who had a child uplifted met the criteria for subsequent child action, but many did not know it.

"Everyone needs to understand the seriousness of the changes that have occurred," she said.

"How if you meet the three criteria, any other child born to that parent is caught immediately by that legislation."

At least 69 babies who had siblings in state care were removed from their families before they were a month old last year.

And at least 45 babies were taken the day they were born.

Manaia had to act quickly to ensure her baby was not going to be one of those statistics.

She moved into a home for mums and babies and argued her son, who had a heart condition and needed surgery, would need his mum to recover.

Barrister Kiriana Tan said she had seen babies taken from hospital and it was traumatic.

She says subsequent child legislation could be problematic.

"You're pregnant, you're vulnerable, you've had bad experiences before," she said.

"Suddenly the department is stepping in and you have not had a chance yet to respond, because of your personal circumstances.

"Hopefully, that does not happen frequently, but unfortunately it does from time to time."

Waikato-Tainui iwi support advisor Melissa Johnson said social workers who assessed the whānau did not always get the full picture.

A Family Court Judge makes a call based on the paperwork they read in their office, usually in another city.

The parent can put a plan together to prove they can meet their child's needs.

But Ms Johnson was worried children ended up being taken because their parents did not know how to make a robust plan, not because they were unsafe.

"Personally I don't like it, " she said.

"It's actually the whānau, the māmā, that needs to prove to the judge who makes all the decisions, that she has changed.

"A mama doesn't know how to do that without the support and advocacy of other people.

"It worries me because the power imbalance between the ministry (Oranga Tamariki) and whaanau is massive where a meeting facilitated by the ministry is pre meditated for the easiest option to uplift and place child elsewhere."

Manaia got to keep her baby in the end, but the ordeal still weighed heavily on her two years later.

"His heart was like that because of me, I think, because that is when the boys were taken and I just felt so much mamae.

"I felt it was my fault, that I had put that on him, but they said no it was a defect.

"I am just happy that I got a chance to help him after he was born through that and we helped each other to heal."

Manaia got her three-year-old back in October and just last month, her four-year-old came home too.

They are getting to know their baby brother, while she works on getting their big brother back.

Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

00:19
2
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


02:18
3
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

02:27
4
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

00:34
5
Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.

Graphic warning: Shocking vision shows wild brawl between Comanchero bikies at Canberra strip club

03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.