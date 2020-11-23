Woman who fell from moving vehicle in South Auckland has died

A woman who fell from a moving vehicle in South Auckland over the weekend has died of her injuries.

Source: File image

The vehicle was travelling on Rimu Road, Māngere Bridge, on Saturday when the woman fell out, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The woman was transported to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

Police said they are supporting the woman’s family.

Inquiries into the circumstances are still ongoing and police have been speaking to a number of witnesses.