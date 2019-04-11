Woman falls to her death while climbing Mount Ruapehu

A person has fallen to their death while climbing along the side of Mount Ruapehu yesterday.

Mount Ruapēhu. Source: istock.com

The woman had been trekking through Cathedral Rocks, at the top of the mountain, when she slipped and fell just after midday.

A fellow climber from the group climbed back down to where she landed and contacted emergency services.

"This is an absolutely tragic event for the woman who has died, her family and friends, and her climbing companions,” says Senior Constable Barry Shepherd.

Despite having been well prepared for the trek, most of the group were relatively new climbers, according to Shepherd.

However, due to the high winds, a rescue helicopter wasn't able to be deployed so Land Search and Rescue teams were sent in.

The climbers were eventually reached at 5.40pm.

The woman was carried via stretcher to Tukino Lodge but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ngāti Hikairo blessed the site this morning.