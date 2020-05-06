Woman who escaped managed isolation in Auckland could be charged

A woman who tried to escape from a managed isolation facility in Auckland last night has been found by police, and charges are being considered.

Auckland's CBD Source: 1 NEWS

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb confirmed today the 43-year-old absconded from Pullman Hotel on foot shortly before 6.20pm last night.

She was found at 8pm a few blocks away on Anzac Avenue.

She returned a negative Covid-19 test on June 30, Commodore Webb said.

“This was excellent work by Police staff who located the woman as quickly as possible,” he said.

“She was located outdoors. The exact movements of the woman are still being determined.”

He said police would determine how she would be managed.

“Charges are being considered.

“She is receiving appropriate care while in custody and will be assessed by a clinician.”

Five Police officers came into contact with the woman. As a precaution, they will self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19.

Commodore Webb said: “Further advice will be provided to the officers around self-isolation and testing once we have clarified with certainty the movements and contact throughout the incident.”

The woman travelled from Brisbane on June 27 and was travelling alone.

Commodore Webb said he recognised managed isolation could be stressful for people.