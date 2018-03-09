 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman driving from Scotland to South Africa to raise money for cancer research

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Laura Morrison is about to head off on a solo trip from Scotland to South Africa in honour of her dad to raise funds for cancer research.

Seven Sharp’s Gill Higgins caught up with Laura Morrison before she embarks on the epic journey.
Source: Seven Sharp

Ms Morrison will be driving her dad's old Morris Minor named Charlie.

Her father, Neil Morrison died of melanoma to which she says this is a journey "very much in his memory".

"This car has special meaning because it's a car that me and dad both shared a love of. "

Next month Charlie gets shipped to Aberdeen from there Ms Morrison will drive through the UK, France, Spain before being shipped to Alexandria, Egypt.

She then will travel through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia to finally ending up in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is a self funded trip so all donations go directly to the Cancer Society.

Related

UK and Europe

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

2

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

00:32
3
Denishar Woods, 10, is in a critical condition in a Perth hospital.

Aussie mother breaks down talking about daughter who suffered severe electric shock from garden tap

03:39
4
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


00:34
5
Rowe announced her departure from the Channel 10 show spend more time with family this morning to viewers and co-hosts.

Popular Australian TV host quits live on air as co-host holds back tears

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 