Woman driving from Scotland to South Africa to raise money for cancer research

Laura Morrison is about to head off on a solo trip from Scotland to South Africa in honour of her dad to raise funds for cancer research.

Ms Morrison will be driving her dad's old Morris Minor named Charlie.

Her father, Neil Morrison died of melanoma to which she says this is a journey "very much in his memory".

"This car has special meaning because it's a car that me and dad both shared a love of. "

Next month Charlie gets shipped to Aberdeen from there Ms Morrison will drive through the UK, France, Spain before being shipped to Alexandria, Egypt.

She then will travel through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia to finally ending up in Cape Town, South Africa.