Woman dragged from Auckland street into back seat of car and threatened

Auckland police are trying to track down "three good Samaritans" who saved a woman in distress after she was dragged into the back seat of a car and threatened by an attacker. 

The woman, aged in her mid-twenties, was dropped off by a taxi between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday April 2, and started walking along Dominion Road near the intersection of Mount Albert Road, according to police. 

A dark-coloured vehicle pulled up beside the woman and a man got out of his car, dragged her into the back seat and threatened her. 

She managed to fight him off her and escaped from the man's car. 

Shortly after the car drove off, three women found the woman upset on the side of the road and stopped to help her, giving the woman a ride home to an area in Onehunga. 

"We've made a number of enquiries over the past few weeks as we continue our search for the offender, but we also want to speak to the three women who helped the victim," Detective Sergeant Richard Sami said. 

"If you were one of the good Samaritans, please get in touch with the Avondale Police as soon as possible."

Mr Sami said police are treating the incident very seriously and "want to locate this man as soon as possible".

The woman was wearing white jeans, a grey t-shirt and black high heels. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avondale police on 021 191 2909. 

