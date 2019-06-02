TODAY |

Woman dies tramping in Nelson, two others involved in separate rescue

A woman has died while tramping in Nelson, while two others were involved in a separate rescue.

Police say they received a report that a woman had become severely hypothermic at high altitude in Nelson Lakes National Park around 9am this morning.

A helicopter with a medical crew and police were dispatched to the scene.

The 55-year-old woman was already dead when the helicopter located her on the Mount Robert Ridge.

She was tramping with a family member and victim support services have been provided.

In a separate incident, police say around 7pm last night in Nelson Lakes National Park two trampers were rescued in deep snow at high altitude only a short distance from where the deceased woman was located this morning.

Emergency services were alerted when the couple encountered deep snow on their route up Mount Robert Ridge.

Late yesterday afternoon they were able to call 111 in a small pocket of cell phone coverage.

They were located 1,800 meters above sea level and approximately four kilometres from their intended hut.

With the fading light the Nelson Rescue Helicopter was dispatched carrying members of the Nelson LandSAR Alpine team.

The helicopter crew spotted the trampers’ head lights with night vision goggles and lifted them to safety.


Rescue helicopter in Nelson. Source: Supplied
