Woman dies at Onehunga cemetery; police believe she was run over by her own vehicle

A woman has been found dead at an Onehunga cemetery, with initial inquiries indicating that she was run over by her own vehicle, which was found in an estuary nearby.

Police cordoned off the area. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified shortly before 9.30am that a vehicle had gone into the estuary in the cemetery off Alfred Street, next to Waikaraka Park.

Officers then found the woman, who died at the scene.

