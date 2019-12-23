TODAY |

Woman dies at Onehunga cemetery; police believe she was run over by her own vehicle

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been found dead at an Onehunga cemetery, with initial inquiries indicating that she was run over by her own vehicle, which was found in an estuary nearby.

Police cordoned off the area. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified shortly before 9.30am that a vehicle had gone into the estuary in the cemetery off Alfred Street, next to Waikaraka Park.

Officers then found the woman, who died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 9.30am. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said initial inquiries indicated she has likely run over by her own vehicle.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing Wellington teenager found dead
2
Seventeenth person dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption
3
Woman dies at Onehunga cemetery; police believe she was run over by her own vehicle
4
State Highway 1 re-open in Horowhenua District after fatal crash
5
Baggage botch causes flight delays, traveller frustration at Auckland Airport
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Diver rescued after drifting 10km into Cook Strait - 'a testament to following procedures'

Missing Wellington teenager found dead

Taranaki industry undeterred by oil company's liquidation
02:32

New campaign launched to tackle spike in domestic violence over holiday season