Woman dies in ski field accident at Coronet Peak

A skier has died after an accident at Coronet Peak ski field this morning.

Police said a woman died on the field near Queenstown at about 9am.

The woman appeared to lose control on one of the main runs and had crashed into a fence post, NZ Herald reported.

A main ski lift was shut down for about three hours as a result of the accident.

Worksafe said it had been notified and was looking into what happened.