Woman dies in ski field accident at Coronet Peak

A skier has died after an accident at Coronet Peak ski field this morning.

Police said a woman died on the field near Queenstown at about 9am.

The woman appeared to lose control on one of the main runs and had crashed into a fence post, NZ Herald reported.

A main ski lift was shut down for about three hours as a result of the accident.

Worksafe said it had been notified and was looking into what happened.

Police said they were still making inquiries and the death had been referred to the coroner.

rnz.co.nz

Coronet Peak. Source: rnz.co.nz
