Woman dies following Nelson crash, bringing holiday road toll to four

A 30-year-old has died after crashing into a power pole in Nelson early yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Wakefield Quay about 12.15am. The road was blocked and reopened just before 2am.

Police said in a statement today the woman died at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

Two other people in the vehicle received minor injuries. 

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Confirmation of the death adds to a total of four people killed on New Zealand roads over the holiday period. The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am this Friday.

One person died this morning on State Highway 3, near Piopio in Waikato, one person died on John Street in Blenheim on December 27, and another person died on State Highway 3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line, on December 28.

