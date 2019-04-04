Woman dies following Nelson crash, bringing holiday road toll to four

A 30-year-old has died after crashing into a power pole in Nelson early yesterday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash at Wakefield Quay about 12.15am. The road was blocked and reopened just before 2am.

Police said in a statement today the woman died at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

Two other people in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.