Woman dies following Auckland crash last week

One of the two people critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in East Auckland last week has died.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Maraetai, Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police said the passenger succumbed to her injuries in Auckland City Hospital last night.

The crash was reported just after 2pm on Maraetai Drive, near Keanes Road, in Maraetai on July 28.

Fire crews said the two occupants of the car were initially trapped in its wreckage, before being freed.

The second person that was injured in the crash remains in a stable condition in hospital, police said.