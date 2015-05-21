Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

Source:
A woman has passed away on a Jetstar flight from Rarotonga bound for Auckland this morning after a medical incident.
Source: 1 NEWS
An Auckland Airport spokesperson has confirmed to 1NEWS that a person died on Jetstar flight JQ 130 today.
The plane arrived at Auckland Airport at 4:37am.
Paramedics and Police were called by Jetstar staff mid-flight to meet them at the airport, but unfortunately the person had passed away by the time the plane landed.
A passenger on the flight told 1 NEWS: "They did CPR for a little while and then called over the plane asking for any nurses or doctors to make themselves present.
"That went on for a while. It would been maybe like 30-60mins of CPR.
"Eventually they closed the curtains at the back and then when we started to descend a bit three guys helped lift the lady up on to the very back row of seats where she laid with her friend."
A Jetstar spokesperson was unable to directly confirm the death, however was able to tell 1 NEWS that there had been a medical incident on board flight JQ 130.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news