Woman dies after reported shark attack at Waihī Beach

A woman has died in a reported shark attack at Waihī Beach, Bay of Plenty, today.

Emergency services were called to the beach at around 5.10pm after the woman was injured in the water, suspected to be a shark attack.

Police confirm the woman died at the scene. A St John ambulance source told 1 NEWS the woman was in her 20s.

It would be the first fatal shark attack in the Bay of Plenty in around 145 years.

Two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene. Westpac Rescue Helicopters confirmed they were called to a shark attack at Waihī Beach but were stood down.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR after the woman was attacked, the source says.

A member of the public says the Coastguard is advising everyone at the beach to get out of the water.

The local surf club confirmed they were responding to "an incident of that nature" when asked about a possible shark attack today and have deployed a jet ski to the other end of the beach.

The popular Bay of Plenty beach has a history of shark sightings, particularly within the last few weeks.