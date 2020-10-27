TODAY |

Woman dies after mountain biking accident, bringing long weekend road toll to seven

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has died after a mountain biking accident in Maungatautari yesterday morning, bringing the long weekend death toll to seven.

A person riding a mountain bike on a trail (file). Source: istock.com

In a statement today, police said they were called to Luck at Last Road shortly before 9am.

The woman was airlifted to hospital where she later died.

The Labour Weekend road toll began at 4pm Friday and ended 6am today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six people died on New Zealand roads in six separate crashes in recent days.

This year was the worst Labour Weekend toll since 2011, when eight people were killed on New Zealand roads.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies after being attacked by dog in Hamilton
2
Gruelling campaign, landslide election loss took a personal toll, Judith Collins admits
3
Two gunmen at large after officer shot at in Northland, damaging windscreen
4
Labour Weekend saw December-like temps in many areas - why it's an ominous sign
5
Woman dies after mountain biking accident, bringing long weekend road toll to seven
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Baby dies after being attacked by dog in Hamilton
06:00

Labour Weekend saw December-like temps in many areas - why it's an ominous sign
00:22

Jacinda Ardern to resume negotiations today for working together with Greens
09:12

Gruelling campaign, landslide election loss took a personal toll, Judith Collins admits