Woman dies after mountain biking accident, bringing long weekend road toll to seven

A woman has died after a mountain biking accident in Maungatautari yesterday morning, bringing the long weekend death toll to seven.

A person riding a mountain bike on a trail (file). Source: istock.com

In a statement today, police said they were called to Luck at Last Road shortly before 9am.

The woman was airlifted to hospital where she later died.

The Labour Weekend road toll began at 4pm Friday and ended 6am today.

