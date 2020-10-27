Woman dies after mountain biking accident, bringing long weekend road toll to seven

A woman has died after a mountain biking accident in Maungatautari yesterday morning, bringing the long weekend death toll to seven.
A person riding a mountain bike on a trail (file). Source: istock.com
In a statement today, police said they were called to Luck at Last Road shortly before 9am.
The woman was airlifted to hospital where she later died.
The Labour Weekend road toll began at 4pm Friday and ended 6am today.
This year was the worst Labour Weekend toll since 2011, when eight people were killed on New Zealand roads.