Woman dies after incident in at Tauranga marae

A 37-year-old woman has died after an incident in Tauranga overnight.
Police were called to Huria Marae at 11:50pm.
The woman suffered injuries to her neck and was transported to hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.
Police say they're speaking to a 21-year-old man over the death.
