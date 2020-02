A woman has died after crashing into a barrier and coming to rest on a rail line in Waikato early this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 at Ohinewai about 1.10am.

The woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she later died.

A diversion at Tainui Bridge remains in place this morning for northbound traffic.