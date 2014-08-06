Woman dies after being swept out to sea by wave while walking on West Coast beach

A woman walking along a beach north of Karamea, West Coast, has died after she was swept out to sea.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 70-year-old was walking along the water's edge near the mouth of the Kohaihai River with her partner at around 3.30 yesterday afternoon when a large wave swept over the couple.

Despite efforts of the woman's partner, she was swept out to sea.

Two helicopters along with several boats searched for the woman for two hours before her body was recovered.