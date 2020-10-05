TODAY |

Woman dies after being pulled from house fire in Palmerston North

A woman who was pulled from a house fire in Palmerston North last night has died.

The woman was hospitalised yesterday after being rescued from the burning building in Westbrook at around 11.30pm.

Today police confirmed she died in hospital. 

No one else was injured and authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

It was the second major house fire last night, after a person was rescued in a critical condition from a blaze in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to that fire on Montague St, in Alicetown, at around 5.28pm and the blaze was extinguished at 5.55pm. 

A fire investigator is also looking into the Wellington fire.

