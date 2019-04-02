Woman dies after alleged drunk driver crashes into car parked outside party in Moerewa, Northland

A man will appear in the Whangārei District Court today after allegedly crashing into a parked car outside a party in Moerewa. A young woman inside the car died in the incident.

Kawakawa fire chief, Wayne Martin, says the driver was on his own when he allegedly smashed into the parked car, before crashing into a house at around 8pm last night.

The woman, who had been talking to partygoers, died at the scene. The accident happened on Mason Avenue and the Serious Crash Unit attended.