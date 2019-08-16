Woman dies after accident involving truck in Auckland

A woman has died in Onehunga in Auckland today after an accident involving a truck.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Mount Smart Road, in Onehunga, at around 10.40am.

The person died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Hewitt confirmed to 1 NEWS the deceased is an elderly woman, who is yet to be formally identified.

The road is currently closed on Onehunga Mall Road between Trafalgar Street and Mount Smart Road, they said. The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists have been urged to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.