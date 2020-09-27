Woman who died in fall on Mount Ruapehu named

A woman who died after a fall on Mount Ruapehu on September 26 has been named by police.

Emma Langley. Source: New Zealand Police

Emma Langley, 37, was a UK national living in Wellington, where she worked as a senior adviser at the Ministry of Social Development.

In a statement police say she had been trekking through Cathedral Rocks, at the top of the mountain, with eight others when she slipped and fell just after midday.

Despite having been well prepared for the trek, most of the group were relatively new climbers, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said at the time.

The climbers were eventually reached several hours later, at 5.40pm.

She was carried via stretcher to Tukino Lodge but was pronounced dead on arrival.