Woman dead, two others seriously injured at out of control house party in Dunedin

A woman has died at an out of control party in Dunedin overnight, where witnesses said a staircase collapsed.

Two other people suffered serious injuries.

Ambulance and police were called to Dundas Street just before midnight after the occupants had called for assistance to shut down a party.

Police said when they arrived a large number of people were in the process of leaving the property and there were reports of people being injured as they did so.

A cameraman behind the Dunedin-antics Facebook page was at the scene and he heard that a staircase collapsed inside the building of the house party. He said it's believed there were hundreds of people at the party.

A spokesperson from Dunedin Hospital told 1 NEWS they treated some other people with minor injuries but none were admitted.

"It wasn't a significant number [of patients], and obviously they were minor injuries if they weren’t admitted," the spokesperson said.

Police said in a statement, "If you were at the party and have not spoken to police, we would ask you to please get in touch, to help us piece together what happened.

"Victim Support is available for those who were present."