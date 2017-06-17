Woman dead after crash in Far North, car rolls near Auckland

A woman has died after a serious crash on State Highway 10 at Kaingaroa in the Far North.

Police were called to the scene around 12.30pm and say another woman and two children from the same vehicle have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The section of highway where the crash occurred, between Zidich Rd and Duncan Rd, is down to one lane. Motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Meanwhile one person has been airlifted to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries after a car rolled on the Kaipara Coast Highway at Kaukapakapa, north west of Auckland.

Police say they were notified about the crash near Anderson Road at around 1.15pm.

Diversions are in place at Peak Road and Inland Road and motorists should expect delays.