Woman dead after car flips in Northland crash

A car accident in the Northland town of Maungaturoto has left one person dead this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

A woman has died in a one car crash on Whakapirau Road, Maungatoroto, near the intersection with State Highway 12, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 1:25pm today after a member of the public noticed skid marks going off the road and down a bank.

The car was found on its roof and the driver had died at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car.