Woman dead after boat capsizes in Far North; fourth North Island drowning in three days

A woman in her 60s has died after a boat capsized in the Far North this morning.

Houhora Harbour Source: Wikimedia Commons

Police were called to the scene near Houhora Harbour's east beach at around 11.15am, police said.

Three people were on the boat at the time of the incident.

One person died at the scene. Two others on board received minor injuries.

The woman's next of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner.

Today's incident marks the fourth drowning death in three days, and the second death in the Far North.

It comes after a crab fisherman was swept from the rocks and drowned at Uretiti Beach in Northland, while another died after a snorkelling incident near Omamari. A man died yesterday after being caught in a rip at a Coromandel beach yesterday afternoon. 



