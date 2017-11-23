Woman crushed by heavy farm equipment in Waikato rushed to hospital

Source:
A woman has suffered serious injuries after being crushed by a piece of heavy farm equipment in Tuakau, Waikato.
A woman suffered injuries after being crushed by a piece of farm equipment in Tuakau.
Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Auckland Westpac Rescue intensive care paramedic Chris Deacon told 1 NEWS the equipment, weighing over a tonne, tipped over and landed on top of the woman earlier today.
It's not known how long she was trapped under the equipment.
Emergency services attend the scene in Tuakau.
Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
The woman in her 40s was rescued by her husband who then called emergency services.
She remains in a serious condition at Middlemore Hospital.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news