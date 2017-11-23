Woman crushed by heavy farm equipment in Waikato rushed to hospital

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being crushed by a piece of heavy farm equipment in Tuakau, Waikato.

A woman suffered injuries after being crushed by a piece of farm equipment in Tuakau. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Auckland Westpac Rescue intensive care paramedic Chris Deacon told 1 NEWS the equipment, weighing over a tonne, tipped over and landed on top of the woman earlier today.

It's not known how long she was trapped under the equipment.

Emergency services attend the scene in Tuakau. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The woman in her 40s was rescued by her husband who then called emergency services.