Woman crushed by heavy farm equipment in Waikato rushed to hospital

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being crushed by a piece of heavy farm equipment in Tuakau, Waikato.

Auckland Westpac Rescue intensive care paramedic Chris Deacon told 1 NEWS the equipment, weighing over a tonne, tipped over and landed on top of the woman earlier today.

It's not known how long she was trapped under the equipment.

The woman in her 40s was rescued by her husband who then called emergency services.

She remains in a serious condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Accidents

