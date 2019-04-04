A woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a ute in Taupō last night.

The incident occurred on Richmond Avenue about 11.15pm, leaving the woman with critical injuries. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The ute, which was described as white, lowered and with tinted windows, left the scene.

"It will have damage to the front and was last seen travelling south on Richmond Avenue from the intersection with Ingle Avenue," police said in a statement today.

Police would like to speak to the driver, their passengers or anyone else who may have relevant information, police said. Any residents with CCTV footage of Richmond Avenue are also urged to contact police.