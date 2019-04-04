TODAY |

Woman critically injured in Taupō hit and run

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

A woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a ute in Taupō last night.

The incident occurred on Richmond Avenue about 11.15pm, leaving the woman with critical injuries. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The ute, which was described as white, lowered and with tinted windows, left the scene.

"It will have damage to the front and was last seen travelling south on Richmond Avenue from the intersection with Ingle Avenue," police said in a statement today.

Police would like to speak to the driver, their passengers or anyone else who may have relevant information, police said. Any residents with CCTV footage of Richmond Avenue are also urged to contact police.

Taupo Police can be contacted on 07 378 6060 or information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
2
The polls are not looking good for the alternative flag and votes need to be in the post tomorrow.
Sir John Key says if he could redo anything from his time as PM he would change the flag without consultation
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
4
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
5
Evans and Enoka's blasts were part of a game-changing six-run innings for the Kiwi side in the 7-4 win.
Joel Evans, Ben Enoka hit back-to-back home runs in huge six-run innings as Black Sox knock out Aussies in quarter-finals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Clarke Gayford reveals 'amazing gift' from Neve's royal birthday twin
01:40
Some argue the “positive” or “negative” results from screening samples are putting patients at risk.

Bowel screening results could be misleading patients, some doctors say
01:44
Today they took their anger to the streets.

Levin residents 'left in limbo' by NZTA over proposed Horowhenua Expressway
00:43
Leader David Seymour says New Zealanders should not be punished for voicing unpopular opinions.

John Armstrong's opinion: ACT 'seriously out of sync with New Zealand's political culture'