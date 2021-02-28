Woman critically injured following two-car crash in Waikato

A woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash in the Waikato this afternoon.

Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police were called to the scene on Front Miranda Road, in Miranda, just before 6.30pm, police said.

The woman, in her 30s, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital at 6.40pm, an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Two others are in serious and moderate condition.