Woman critically injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Waikato

A woman is in a critical condition after the vehicle she was driving crash into a tree in Waikato.

Police

Police are at the scene of a crash on Tauhei Road, north of Hamilton.

Police say the driver, a woman in her thirties is in a critical condition and has been flown to Waikato Hospital by Westpac Helicopter.

Diversions are in place at Cameron Road and Tauhei Road and the intersection of Matuku Road and Tauhei Road.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

Accidents

Hamilton and Waikato

