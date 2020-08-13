Woman with Covid-19 took boat trip in Taupō during weekend away

More details have emerged of where one of the positive cases of Covid-19 travelled while outside of Auckland during a recent trip.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the woman who earlier this week tested positive for Covid-19 also went on a boat trip in Taupō on Monday.

At 10.30am during a day trip, she took a boat cruise with Sail Barbary eco-sailing Taupō.

Dr Bloomfield says all the people on that boat trip have been identified and contacted. They are considered close contacts of the family.

This comes as details of where the woman went while symptomatic have been released by Public Health in the Bay of Plenty.

LIVE: 13 new confirmed community Covid-19 cases in Auckland today, PM and Bloomfield to speak at 1pm

Those at the locations the woman visited have been advised to isolate and get tested for Covid-19.

“You can come out of self-isolation when you have a negative test, but you should remain vigilant for any symptoms. If at any later stage you have symptoms that may be Covid-19 you must immediately self-isolate and get tested,” Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health, said.

Timeline of places the person visited in Rotorua:

Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel - Saturday 8th Aug from 3:30pm until Tuesday 11th Aug at 9am

Herbs & Spices Thai Restaurant - Saturday 8thAug, 8:00pm-9pm

Fat Dog Café - Sunday 9thAug, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Pak’nSave Rotorua - Sunday 9thAug, 2:30pm- 3:00pm

Rotorua Heritage Farm 3D Art Gallery - Monday 10thAug, 3:00pm – 4.30pm

Skyline Rotorua - Sunday 9thAug, 4:00pm - 5:50pm

Burger Fuel Redwood Centre - Monday 10thAug, 7pm-7:30pm