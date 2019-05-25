Woman, child in critical condition after their boat overturned at Port Waikato

A woman and a child are in a critical condition after they nearly drowned at Port Waikato.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter joined the search at approximately 6pm after a report that a boat with three people on board, including a child, had overturned on the Port Waikato bar.

A police helicopter managed to locate the trio as part of the search.

“Westpac 2 tried to lower a paramedic down by cable but conditions were too difficult, so they remained in hover mode over the water, guiding the surf life-saving inflatable boat to the patients,” Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter communications manager Lincoln Davies told 1 NEWS.

The boat carried the patients back to shore where Westpac 2 landed and assessed them.

The woman in her 30s and the child were in a critical condition with Westpac 2 flying them to Auckland and Starship hospital.

The woman received CPR on the flight.