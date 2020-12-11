TODAY |

Woman charged over threat targeting University of Otago graduation ceremonies

A 22-year-old woman has been charged over a recent threat targeted at the University of Otago graduation ceremonies.

The woman is due to appear in Auckland District Court today, charged with threatening harm to people or property.

"We know this result will provide a sense of relief to both the University of Otago and our wider Dunedin community," Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said.

"I would like to acknowledge Vice Chancellor Harlene Hayne, her team, and the University community for the resilience they have shown during an incredibly trying time.

On December 9, police revealed the university received an electronic threat earlier that week and decided it wasn't safe for further planned ceremonies to proceed.

Despite reports the initial threat mentioned a possible bombing and shooting, officials did not elaborate on details.

