Woman charged over theft of plaques from Christchurch RSA cemetery

A 41-year-old woman has been charged over the theft of dozens of plaques stolen from Springston Cemetery in Christchurch.

The desecration of 40 graves of service men and women caused immense upset for their families.

The incident at the RSA cemetery was reported to police on May 6.

A week later, police recovered 17 plaques that had been sold to a Christchurch-based scrap dealer.

Police say the woman was arrested yesterday after allegedly selling another 32 plaques to a second scrap dealer.