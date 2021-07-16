Woman charged over shooting in Wellington suburb

A woman has been arrested and charged over a shooting in a Wellington suburb over the weekend which left one person in hospital.

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. Source: Getty

The shooting took place in Travers Street, Vogeltown around 2:45pm on Sunday.

A 41-year-old woman was found with a gunshot injury at the scene according to police. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"Officers investigating the incident executed two search warrants in Wellington and the Wairarapa this morning," police said in a statement today.

"A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody at a Carterton property and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the shooting.

She appeared in the Masterton District Court earlier today and has been remanded in custody.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a distinctive blue early-2000s station wagon in the Wellington city area between 1:30pm and 2:30pm on Sunday.

"This includes anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage."