Woman charged over gunfire incident that put two Tauranga schools in lockdown



A 44-year-old woman has been charged with firearms offences following an incident near a Tauranga primary school this morning in which a person was reported to have fired a gun.

Bellevue Primary School was in voluntary lockdown for a short time and cordons were in place, while Otumoetai College also closed down.

Police say a 44-year-old woman has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm after a person was reported to have discharged a firearm on a property neighbouring Bellevue Primary School.

A firearm was later located at that property, police said in a statement this evening.

The woman will appear at Tauranga District Court tomorrow and has been remanded in custody, the statement said.

"Police would again like to commend the staff at Bellevue Primary School for their actions to ensure the safety of staff and pupils," it said.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier in the day, Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said: "I want to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."

He said police were also aware of alleged threats made towards another school in the area, but this morning's incident was unrelated. Police are following up on these alleged threats.

"Parents we are now out of lockdown and everything is safe. A massive well done to the kids and the staff," Bellevue School said in an updated Facebook post this morning.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said he closed his school as result of the incident at Bellevue Primary School.

"Bellevue told us an incident had occurred there, as a result it was locked down and police were on their way.

"We decided to lock down because as the crow flies, we are about 400 metres away from the school," Mr Gordon said.

Elaine Dixon, a parent who had a son at Bellevue and two teenagers at Otumoetai, said she received an alarming message shortly after 9am.

"Mum, we’re in lockdown. Something’s happening at Bellevue."

Ms Dixon, who is also a reliever at Bellevue Primary, said she was concerned.

"It’s worrying, because there’s not much you can do about it."

As soon as she heard the news, she checked Bellevue Primary’s Facebook page and was relieved to see an update from the school.