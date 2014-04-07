Woman charged over fatal New Year's Eve crash near Nelson

A woman has beenb charged over a fatal crash on State Highway 60 at Appleby, near Nelson on New Year's Eve.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old woman, from Takaka, was the driver of a Nissan four-wheel-drive that collided with a Suzuki sedan being driven by Mathew Peter Dow of Canterbury.

Mr Dow died following the crash.

Today, the woman was charged with causing the death of Mr Dow while under the influence of drugs, causing injury to passengers in her vehicle while under the influence of drugs and driving with an insecure load.

She also faces two charges over the neglect of children who were passengers in her vehicle. All of these charges stem from the crash.

The woman was released on bail with the condition she is not to drive.

She is to appear in Nelson District Court on January 23.