Woman charged over Carterton hit and run that left man seriously injured

A Carterton woman has been charged in connection to a hit and run incident last month which left a man with serious injuries.

James August, 42, was found unconscious along State Highway Two between the Taratahi Hotel and Kent Street after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning on May 22. 

Left in a critical condition, he was later flown to Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit and remains recovering in hospital.

According to Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader, CCTV footage as well as forensic evidence taken from the scene were used to help identify a vehicle of interest in connection to last month's crash. 

The vehicle was seized by police following a search warrant in Carterton this morning where a local woman was arrested.

The woman, 67, has been charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury after a crash and is expected to appear in the Masterton District Court next week. 

