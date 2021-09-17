Woman charged with murder of three young Timaru sisters

Police have charged a 40-year-old woman with murder over the death of three children in Timaru on Thursday night.

The woman is due to appear in the Timaru District Court Saturday morning, September 18.

Police on Friday night released a statement reassuring the community that "this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else."

Three children, including two two-year-old twins and a six-year-old, were killed following an incident on Thursday night.

An earlier incorrect police release stated one child was aged seven and two were three. Police apologised for the error.

A scene examination will continue at the Queen Street address tomorrow.

Emergency services were called to the property after a person who arrived at the Queen Street address called police Thursday night.

The investigation is still its early stages and police are working to notify the next of kin.

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.

It's understood those affected had a "small network of friends" in New Zealand, but all family is based overseas.

