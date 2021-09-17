TODAY |

Woman charged with murder of three young Timaru sisters

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged a 40-year-old woman with murder over the death of three children in Timaru on Thursday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The woman is due to appear in the Timaru District Court Saturday morning, September 18.

Police on Friday night released a statement reassuring the community that "this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else."

Three children, including two two-year-old twins and a six-year-old, were killed following an incident on Thursday night.

An earlier incorrect police release stated one child was aged seven and two were three. Police apologised for the error.

A scene examination will continue at the Queen Street address tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jade and Rob Whaley told 1News they had "no inclination" of what had occurred. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the property after a person who arrived at the Queen Street address called police Thursday night.

The investigation is still its early stages and police are working to notify the next of kin.

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.

It's understood those affected had a "small network of friends" in New Zealand, but all family is based overseas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three siblings – two three-year-old twins and a seven-year-old – were killed in their Timaru home last night. Source: 1 NEWS

The names of the victims are not yet able to be released by police.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two-year-old twins and six-year-old killed in Timaru home
2
Neighbours describe hearing 'distressed crying' night of Timaru killings
3
Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok
4
Double murder sentencing: Shouts from brother saved sister's life, court told
5
Queensland baby's homebirth death 'preventable' - coroner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Thousands report feeling 'light' earthquake in Christchurch

Double murder sentencing: Shouts from brother saved sister's life, court told

Neighbours describe hearing 'distressed crying' night of Timaru killings

Napier police nab smash-and-grab accused trying on victim's clothes