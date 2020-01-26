Woman charged with murder over man's death in Lower Hutt

A woman has been charged with murder after a man's death in Lower Hutt on Sunday morning.

Davis Phillips, 56, died a short time after emergency services were called to the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent, in Taita, just after 5.30am on January 26, police said.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder, while a 39-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man and woman will both appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.