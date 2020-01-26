TODAY |

Woman charged with murder over man's death in Lower Hutt

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been charged with murder after a man's death in Lower Hutt on Sunday morning.

A man was found with critical injuries. Source: 1 NEWS

Davis Phillips, 56, died a short time after emergency services were called to the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent, in Taita, just after 5.30am on January 26, police said.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder, while a 39-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man and woman will both appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in over to the incident, but anyone with information that might assist police have been urged to call 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

