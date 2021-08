A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder and a homicide investigation has been launched by police following the death of a child in Rotorua.

Police at the scene where a child died in Rotorua. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called a property on Rimu Street in Glenholme shortly after 10.30am on Sunday.

The woman is due to appear before the Rotorua District Court on Monday.

