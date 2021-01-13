TODAY |

Woman charged with murder after man's body found at Christchurch house

Ryan Boswell, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 55-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found this morning at a property in Papanui, Christchurch.

A post-mortem and formal identification process on the body found at the house on Main North Road will be carried out tomorrow.

Detectives said they would like to speak from anybody who has had contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd, Papanui, since Christmas Day.

A mother and her two adult children had been living at the property.

Police say the incident is isolated and there are no concerns for the safety of the wider community.

