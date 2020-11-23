Woman charged with murder after Karori homicide in December

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Karori, Wellington, in December.

Rau Tongia was shot and killed in the early hours of December 20

A woman is set to appear in Wellington District Court today charged with Tongia's murder, police say.

Yesterday, police confirmed a firearm had been seized when a property in Wilton was raided earlier this month in relation to the death.

Police say the investigation is still active and are not ruling out further charges.