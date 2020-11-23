TODAY |

Woman charged with murder after Karori homicide in December

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Karori, Wellington, in December.

Source: File image

Rau Tongia was shot and killed in the early hours of December 20

A woman is set to appear in Wellington District Court today charged with Tongia's murder, police say.

Yesterday, police confirmed a firearm had been seized when a property in Wilton was raided earlier this month in relation to the death.

Police say the investigation is still active and are not ruling out further charges.

Anyone who heard or say anything suspicious in the early hours of December 20 is asked to contact police if they have not yet done so, calling 105 and citing file number 201220/8063.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Donald Trump arrives in Florida as Biden inauguration begins
3
Joe Biden officially sworn in as new President of the United States
4
Wiggles sell tickets for NZ tour without border exemption and MIQ slots
5
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and dozens of others
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:57

Volcanic rocks launched onto typical NZ house roof to see how it'd hold up in real eruption

One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball
01:47

Finding enough staff to administer the Covid-19 jab could be a challenge in NZ

Upper Hutt woman charged with two burglaries following multiple reports of intruder on properties