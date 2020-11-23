Woman charged with murder after Karori homicide in December

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Karori, Wellington, in December.
Rau Tongia was shot and killed in the early hours of December 20
A woman is set to appear in Wellington District Court today charged with Tongia's murder, police say.
Yesterday, police confirmed a firearm had been seized when a property in Wilton was raided earlier this month in relation to the death.
Police say the investigation is still active and are not ruling out further charges.
Anyone who heard or say anything suspicious in the early hours of December 20 is asked to contact police if they have not yet done so, calling 105 and citing file number 201220/8063.